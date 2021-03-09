Kwara revenue agency tackles diversion

Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS) has said that the idea behind its harmonised bill in the revenue generation is to stop illegal negotiation between taxpayers and revenue officers in ministries or KW-IRS.

In a statement by the executive chairman of the revenue agency, Mrs Shade Omoniyi, in Ilorin, on Tuesday, the harmonised bill would help to avoid diversion of government’s money into personal pockets.

The KWIRS boss, who said that the revenue agency has not reviewed revenue fee or introduced new taxes to taxpayers since the current administration took over, added that all revenue lines currently being collected had been in existence.

KW-IRS, however, said that the approach introduced is to ensure required and legitimate tax due are paid by taxpayers and collected appropriately into the coffers of the state.

She also said that the harmonised bill is expected to bring all eligible entities or businesses into the tax net and enhance improved revenue collections from taxpayers in the state.

“The harmonised bill is to achieve some of the following:

“Compute, consolidate and communicate all payable tax revenue and non-tax revenue as applicable to each eligible taxpayer in the State, within any assessment year.

“Block most of the leakages through the display of all taxes due for payment by a taxpayer and provide education on double and multiple taxations. A single entity could be charged to different revenue lines depending on the nature of the business.

“Indicate the level of tax compliance by showing both current and outstanding liabilities of each taxpayer in a single document.

“We have advised MDAs to allow taxpayers with arrears, access government benefits when they pay their dues for the current year, while they come up with plans for the payment of their outstanding liabilities.

“All revenue lines of the MDAs in Kwara State on the harmonised bill are the same as approved and as provided by existing relevant laws.

“This revenue drive in the state, with the introduction of the harmonised bill, will improve the tax compliance in the State and bring about an enhanced revenue generation which is veritable support for the Federal allocation in ensuring the government meets its responsibilities and desires of Kwarans.

“The Kwara State Internal Revenue Service will continue to collaborate with all MDAs and Stakeholders in the state for effective and efficient collection of all that is legally due from taxpayers and enjoins all taxpayers to seek clarifications from appropriate sources when in doubt.”

