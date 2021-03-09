IWD: Digital agency decries discrimination against women

As the whole world marks International Women’s Day (IWD), a digital agency has decried a situation whereby women are many times denied well-deserved privileges on account of being of the feminine gender, saying there was an ever-pressing need to have discussions around their true place in business and society, as well as act thoughtfully on the subject of gender disparity and women empowerment.

The agency, Beyondperception.io, said this in a statement made available to newsmen ahead of hosting of its zoom slated for Friday, March 12, 2020, where various speakers, including the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Lagos State on Development, Partnership, and Economic Planning, Ayisat Olabimpe Agbaje; Brand Campaign Manager, Tecno, Infinix and Itel West Africa, Seun Badmus; and Lagos Housewife, Rayo Ahenmokhai are expected to feature.

Beyondperception.io noted that every year people all over the world celebrated women for their invaluable contribution to society, economy and every aspect of life, but said despite the acknowledgement, women across the globe were faced with an awful reality as there still exists a gaping distance between the privileges enjoyed by men and women all over the world.

According to it, culture and social constructs sadly have had huge parts to play in this and, therefore, the need to host a conversation themed: “Tech, Her and the Future” as more and more women today were beginning to occupy more roles in technology.

“Every year on the 8th of March, people all over the world celebrate women for their invaluable contribution to the society, economy and every aspect of life.

“However, in spite of these yearly acknowledgements, women all over the world are faced with an awful reality; there’s a gaping distance between the privileges enjoyed by men and women all over the world. Women are many times denied well-deserved privileges on the account of being of the feminine gender.

“Sadly, culture and social constructs have had huge parts to play in this. In order to correct this wrong, there’s the ever-pressing need to have discussions around the true place of women in business and society, and act thoughtfully on the subject of gender disparity and women empowerment,” the agency stated.

“With this in mind, Beyondperception.io a 360 Digital Agency has decided to host a conversation as they mark this year’s International Women’s Day.

“Today, more and more women are beginning to occupy more roles in technology. Research also shows that 25 per cent of IT jobs are held by women globally. As these women continue to challenge what has been known to be the norm, it is important that they receive all the support and guidance that they can possibly get,” it added.

