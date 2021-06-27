‘Fathers have major role to play in restoring sanity to homes, country at large’

Fathers across the country have been charged to move closer to God and always put Him first in all their endeavors, as it is the major step in spiritual growth as well as in restoring sanity to homes and the society at large.

This was stated by the Zonal President of Council of Foursquare men, Aba Ibeji Missionary Zone, Foursquare Church, Odo-Ona Kekere, Ibadan, Oyo State, Olotu Muritala, during Fathers Day celebration last week Sunday.

Muritala lamented that what the society and the world at large have become is as a result of the carelessness of fathers, just as he noted that men have a great task of restoring sanity to homes and the world.

“The ultimate responsibility of a father is to lead his family aright. The world at large is becoming what it is today because of the uncaring attitude of some fathers being heads of the homes. Family, which is the smallest unit of the society plays a major role, such that if every family can get it right through true leadership, then the whole community, country and the world at large would be in a good and desirable place.

“We want to encourage fathers to be closer to God, acknowledge and always put God first. It is very important. If we do right things, all will be fine. I want to charge fathers to be good and responsible for their wives and children. They should show them love and teach them the way of the Lord. A good father should possess attributes of God and seen as a representative of God,” he added.

Anchor of the event, Mr Dotonu Simeon, stressed the importance of celebrating the Father’s Day in a unique way, which according to him, served as an avenue to rekindle the spirit of fathers in the church, home and in the society.

