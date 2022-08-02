Former APC women leader attacked in Kogi

By Yekini Jimoh - Lokoja
A former women leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Omala local government area of Kogi State, Hajia Ageji Omale has narrowly escaped an assassination attempt on her life by suspected gunmen in Kogi State.

It was gathered that she was shot in the early hours of Monday as her attackers crept on her while taking a nap in her residence at Abejukolo-Ife, the local government headquarter, it was gathered.

The yet-to-be-identified gunmen later fled the scene leaving her in the pool of her blood.

However, her cry for help attracted neighbours who later rushed her to the police station to file a report before she was taken to General Hospital Abejukolo for medical attention.

One of her neighbours who confirmed the incident noted that “We were all indoors with so many settlers far away from home in their farmlands when we heard gunshots and later Mama’s voice shouting in pain. Her attacker(s) fled the scene before our arrival.

“We are surprised because Hajia is a peace-loving person and a mother of all. We pray the police fish out the criminals and their sponsors because it means we are no longer safe in our own house,” he decried.

All efforts to reach Omala Divisional Police Officer (DPO) on his mobile number proved abortive as his phones were switched off as at the time of filing this report.

