May Day: Baruwa salutes road transport workers

President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Professor Tajudeen Baruwa, has stated that the union will continue to embark on programmes and policies that will improve the morale and welfare of its members.

He stated this in his goodwill message to members of the union as part of activities to mark this year’s International Labour Day popularly known as May Day.

International Labour Day is celebrated on May 1st, the day dedicated to the importance of workers and labourers and contributions they make to the nation. NURTW being one of the trade union organisations affiliated to the Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) is not left out in the celebration

Professor Baruwa stated that the NURTW under his leadership would continue to make its members happy.

He said his administration appreciates the contribution of every worker, hence his resolve to make sure that everything is done to improve the welfare of its members.

Towards this, he said the national headquarters has embarked on total renovation of its office to ensure that staff and members work in a very conducive and friendly environment

On the imposition of PARK MANAGERS by some state governments , especially in the south west, Professor Baruwa said the plans of those people was to use the so called PARK MANAGERS as avenue to recruit thugs to prosecute next year elections.

“This issue of park managers is just a trick by those people to recruit political thugs for the coming elections.

“NURTW is a trade union organisation and we are not affiliated to any political party and we don’t allow our members to drag us into partisan politics. Any member who is interested in vying for political office is allowed to apply for leave of absence. We don’t allow members to use our name for politics,” he added.