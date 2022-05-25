Focus on people-oriented projects, Okowa charged

Delta State governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has been charged to focus on people-oriented projects that would benefit the ordinary Deltans rather than embarking on elephant projects such as the award of the constructing an international conference centre in Asaba, the state capital.

The admonition came from a group, Delta-born Peace and Environmental Justice Advocate (PEJA), headed by Comrade Sheriff Mulade shortly after the announcement by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu that Okowa had approved the construction of an International Conference Centre in Asaba at the cost of N5.1 billion.

Briefing newsmen after the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting presided over by Governor Okowa, Aniagwu had announced that the executive had approved the construction of an International Conference Centre to develop Asaba into a mega city.

Aniagwu said the state government intended to complete the project within 12 months and had also approved 35 per cent mobilisation fees to the contractor to ensure a prompt delivery of the project.

Mulade, who is the Ibe-Soromowei of Gbaramatu kingdom in Warri South-West Local Government Area of the state, said such funds should have been used for the construction of link roads, bridges, health centres and other socio-economic projects that could directly impact rural areas of the state.

He described the international conference centre as an elephant project with no direct positive impact on the economy of the state, adding that Asaba already has similar projects such as the event centre and file house both of which have contributed nothing to the state’s IGR.





While condemning the project approved by the state executive, Mulade appealed to the state governor to channel the funds to more productive and impactful projects that could open up and connect the hinterland and fight against insecurity, rather than constructing an international conference centre which he alleged, is merely for political gains.

He urged the governor to revamp the state’s economy, especially by developing Warri town, the commercial nerve centre of Delta State.

“I want to appeal to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to use the remaining days of his administration to industrialise the state by creating more employment and reduce insecurity and crime,” Mulade said.

