Focus more on yourself, do your little best for others —Actor Yomi Fabiyi

It was a time for sober reflection as well as motivation for Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Yomi Fabiyi as he dished out some words of advice to his followers, especially people who place too much priority on pleasing others at the expenses of their own growth.

The actor who took to his social media pages to pass the long message across said “some people are ingrates and will abandon their very close helpers once they grow or achieve desired progress”.

Even though he said there was no crime helping others to grow, one must make one’s self a priority, especially if one needs growth too. “If you abandon yourself and chase after other people’s growth, particularly those leaning on you at some point or when they have never gathered shape, be rest assured when they grow or achieve the desired progress, you will be the first they will abandon for lack of growth,” he added.

Speaking further he said: “The mistakes, buts or complain they never notice when they needed you most become their tool of ridicule and disdain just to give their desperation and dirty motives validity. If you get too sentimental about it, you do be labelled the guilty verdict. You are in deep shit if such person grooms fellow users.

“It is prayerful that every man reaps the fruits of his or her labour on self-efforts or efforts on others but nobody will pay for your stupidity other than you if you waste opportunities without deep and maximum consideration on yourself. If you throw such caution into the wind, you have gifted a potential ingrate the field day. Focus more on yourself, then do your little best for others, help in moderation and leave the rest.”

