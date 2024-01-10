Fitness solutions company, Fly Fitness, has announced that it will be the headline sponsor of sports and documentary photographer, Taofeek Ibrahim, popularly known as FotoNugget, for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON 2023 games.

In its announcement on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Fly Fitness stated that the decision to sponsor the photographer was due to the company’s goal of promoting sports in the country.

The tweet read, “We are delighted to announce that we are the official headline sponsor of @fotonugget at the CAF AFCON 2023 tournament in Côte D’Ivoire, where he’ll be capturing historical moments at the game. This is in line with our mandate of promoting wellness and sports.”

At the sealing of the deal at one of the company’s fitness centres in Ibadan, Oyo State, Fly Fitness was represented by Aminat Omotoyosi Adewole.

Reacting to the deal, Ibrahim noted that the company has provided him with the financial backing for enhanced equipment that will ensure quality photography and exceptional visuals.

He said, “Collaborating with a reputable brand like Fly Fitness will open opportunities for professional growth, networking and potential collaborations within the sports and fitness industry. Mty works will also credibility within the sector for associating with a big name.”

Also commenting on the deal, Fly Fitness Chairman, Kashif Bolarinwa, stated that the deal between the company and FotoNugget will further strengthen the company’s goal towards improvement of the sports and fitness industry.

