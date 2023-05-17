Kogi state government has mapped out strategies to combat the flood menace as the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) has again put the State on red alert.

State Commissioner of Environment, Chief Victor Omofaiye, disclosed this on Wednesday.

He explained that moved by the devastation caused by annual flooding around the Kpata and Nataco areas of Lokoja, the state capital, the state government commenced the construction of an embankment along the coastal area.

He said the embankment around the coastal area in Lokoja has reached over ninety per cent completion.

The project, according to the Commissioner, is one of the interventions by the state government to control the flow of water that usually leave many people stranded during flooding.

According to Omofaiye, the present administration has also made frantic efforts at controlling erosion across the State through the just concluded Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) project, adding that another World Bank project, Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL), is ongoing and would also address erosion challenges.

The Commissioner maintained that the government in partnership with Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) is working on controlling the flow of water at Koton Karfe that affected vehicular movement for days last year.

He stated that for the flood challenge to be permanently checked, the Federal Government must construct macro dams that will break the velocity of other water from the Lagdo, Shiroro and Kanji dams.

Chief Omofaiye described the annual flooding in the state as unfortunate, saying the recurrence is as a result of the location of the State.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

May Nigeria never witness another Buhari’s govt — Primate Ayodele





The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has said President Muhammadu Buhari-led Government performed…

‘IDAN’: All you need to know about trending Nigerian street slang

The hashtag ‘Idan’ is the latest Nigerian street slang that has been trending on social media for…

Murphy Afolabi: 7 things you probably don’t know about late Nollywood actor

Nigerian sensational actor and filmmaker, Murphy Afolabi, reportedly died on Sunday, barely 24 hours after…

WEEK BRIEF: 10th NASS’ power tussle, Seun Kuti’s assault on police… other top news

THE ongoing tussle for the principal office positions of the 10th National Assembly by the top members All Progressives Congress (APC) has…

SPOTLIGHT: Dennis Bergkamp, ‘non-flying Dutchman’ blessed with unrivalled skill, technique

Dennis Nicolaas Maria Bergkamp, born on May 10, 1969, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, is widely regarded as one of the…

Ph.D graduation of a Hausa-Yoruba Nigerian in America

Last Saturday, I attended the PhD graduation of a treasured mentee of mine by the name of Abdulbasit Kassim at Rice University in…