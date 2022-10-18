Flood: Shun blame games, collaborate with state governments to save Nigerians, TUC urges FG  

THE Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has called on the Federal Government to urgently collaborate with states where flood is ravaging lives and properties of Nigerians, and render succour to alleviate the suffering and hardship the victims of the flood disaster are going through.

TUC further said that blaming the affected state governments for not taking preventive action to cushion the devastating effect of the flood was not going to help matters, therefore, blame games should be put aside while action to help Nigerians who are suffering should rather be in top gear.

In a press statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, TUC President, Comrade Festus Osifo, said, “The Congress wishes to commiserate with the working people and their families over these losses caused by the floods which have swept through 33 of the 36 states of the country and have also left schools, hospitals, police stations, offices and infrastructure submerged.

“Over 40,000 homes have been destroyed and the nation’s food security threatened. TUC insists that such a growing level of devastation ought to have elicited emergency responses in the entire country, which would have saved its citizens the pains, anguish and embarrassment they are currently subjected to. The poor, working people and their families are always vulnerable to the inactions of the government.

“It is true that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) and Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency had warned against high amounts of rainfall in September 2022 which may trigger floods in some states. It is also a fact that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) gave similar warnings, but governments at all levels did not put preventive, or at best, control measures in place but rather devoted all energies to political activities at the expense of governance.”

He went on to say, “The Federal Government blaming state governments for allegedly ignoring the letters of the Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, informing them of the impending floods, is at this time unhelpful.

“What the country needs is a synergy by the three tiers of government to quickly come to the rescue of the displaced by immediately providing temporary shelter, warm clothing, food and medical supplies not just for the immediate, but also to combat the post-flood water borne diseases that have become inescapable.

“Congress appeals to corporate Nigerians to roll out flood funds of solidarity to assist the victims, while individuals can also take initiatives to come to the aid of those rendered homeless and helpless by the floods. The Federal Government should also take steps to ensure that the release of water from the Kiri, Kainji, Jebba, and Shiroro dams does not worsen the flood situation.

“Apart from taking climate change seriously and working on meeting minimum international requirements to tackle it, the government also needs to engage our neighbours on how flooding can be controlled. For instance, the media reports that the September 13, 2022 release of excess water from Lagdo Dam in Cameroon was partly responsible for the serious level of flooding the country is experiencing.

