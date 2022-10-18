OSH action checklist: Participants say training eye opening, impactful

PARTICIPANTS at the just concluded Occupational Safety and Health Participatory Action-Oriented Training have said the training is impactful and advantageous to the growth and sustainability of their businesses.

While they expressed gratitude to the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and other partners who contributed to the success of the training, some of the participants who spoke to Nigerian Tribune said the training was an eye opener to how important safety and health tools, and the provision of necessary informative instructions in a workplace is to the overall wellbeing of workers, success and sustainability of a business.

With the launching of the Action Checklist on Occupational Safety and Health in Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise in Nigeria, business owners in Nigeria now have a first hand instruction material on material storage and handling, workstation use of machines, electrical safety and fire prevention, work environment and control of hazardous chemicals, preventive measures to COVID-19 and other infectious diseases and welfare facilities and work organisation.

Mrs Mary Adeleke, a fashion designer from Gombe, State said, “We were invited to a UNIDO-ILO programme. We were trained in different skills. The most important for me is Occupational Safety and Health (OSH). The OSH training is on how to ensure that our enterprises are equipped with tools to ensure the safety of our workplace and workforce.

“Emphasis was on the importance of ensuring the safety of our workers, the required tools we need for the purpose of providing safety and preventing accidents in our workplace. We were told to constantly improve on the necessary safety precautions we already have on the ground. Among the listed occupational safety and health tools we are asked to provide in our working place are; first aid box, fire extinguisher and we were taught to ensure that our facilities are highly ventilated.

“We were also asked to put proper directive and instruction labelling on the wall in the factory for the safety of workers and visitors.”

Agila Godwin, a producer of industrial and domestic cleaning agents, said, “This training is actually an eye opener. We were trained in several areas: accounting, bookkeeping, marketing, packaging and safety. It was all encompassing. The benefits are such that cannot be expressed with words alone.

“I realise from the training that there will never be a stopping point for improvement. Someone said the only room that is always available is the room for improvement. The OSH training is one that I take so dearly to the heart. It is a known fact that even in big conglomerates, safety of workers is one thing they hardly take into serious consideration and because of this, you find a lot of occupational hazard cases.

“So for my company it is a factor that must be taken seriously. Thank God for the training, I now know how to design a safe factory of international standard. I will begin to implement the things I learnt from the training immediately. And the good thing is that some of the requirements to equip a factory safety wise are actually not expensive to procure in the market; they are cost effective. So I will start taking the steps immediately, and one by one I will ensure my factory is provided with occupational safety equipment.”

Earlier during the launching of the Action Checklist, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, who was represented by the Ministry’s Director, Occupational, Safety and Health Department, Mrs Lauretta Adogu, quoted ILO as saying that over 2.3 million women and men workers died at work from an occupational injury or disease leading to a loss of four per cent of the global GDP, every year.

He went on to say that the MSMEs are vital to the economic development of a growing economy due to their dynamism, efficiency, faster decision-making processes, and tendency for innovation.

The Minister added that Nigeria, one of the largest economies in Africa, has over 37 million MSMEs, which he said account for more than 84 per cent of the total jobs in the country. He also said that MSMEs contribute about 50 per cent of the nation’s GDP, according to the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

He said the health and economic crises created by the COVID-19 pandemic and consequent lockdown measures led to the closure of many businesses nationwide.

The Minister then said that the need for healthcare and hygiene products including sanitisers, face masks and other forms of personal protective equipment had created job opportunities for many Nigerian workers.





“It is generally acknowledged that a safe and healthy workplace protects workers from injury and illnesses. It also reduces economic losses associated with ill health and accidents as well as boosts productivity and employee morale at work.

“Hence, the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, through the Occupational Safety and Health Department, actively ensures the safety, health and welfare of workers. This is to protect them against hazardous working conditions through monitoring and enforcement of the basic provisions of the Factories Act CAP F1 Laws of the Federation Nigeria, 2004,” he said.

He added that over the last 25 years, the ILO had developed and implemented effective delivery mechanisms to improve Occupational Safety and Health and overall working conditions and productivity in MSMEs, including the informal sector.

“The Ministry is not ignorant of the challenges to productivity among MSMEs in both the formal and informal economies and acknowledges the need for a better understanding of the peculiar OSH situation. This is in order to proffer practicable solutions and mechanisms for achieving safe and healthy work environments.

“Therefore, the Ministry, in collaboration with the ILO, is committed to empowering entrepreneurs, managers, workers and/or farmers to improve occupational safety and health working conditions. This is through a systematic identification of occupational hazards and strengthening MSMEs to manage workplace risks through best practices and acceptable risk control measures,” he said.

In her opening remarks, ILO Country Director to Nigeria, Ms Vanessa Phala, said that the COVlD-19 outbreak revealed a huge gap in operationalising OSH across the globe.

Represented by Mrs Chinyere Emeka-Anuna, Ms Phala said there was pressing need to prevent the spread of COVID-19, as well as to support the competitiveness MSMEs

According to her, Nigeria and the United Nations system devised a project aimed at strengthening the capacity of local MSMEs and manufacturers to produce high-quality PPEs and healthcare-related products.

“The project, jointly implemented by ILO, the UNIDO, the World Health Organisation (WHO), and others supports the capacity of Nigerian MSMEs and manufacturers to meet both domestic and foreign demand. The component of the project has a particular focus on capacity building in the areas of OSH, business development, financial services, and decent working conditions.

“Promoting safety and health at work among these and other enterprises can be an important contribution in ensuring a decent and productive work environment,” she said.

Phala said that successful enterprises were at the centre of strong economies and sustainable societies.

She added, “They create employment and raise living standards. While MSMEs employ a large proportion of the workforce, they also tend to have higher rates of work-related accidents.”

The ILO boss said that through the project, the ILO had been able to support MSMEs to build and strengthen a culture of occupational safety and health.

Phala said, “To further support and strengthen the MSMEs on OSH, ILO supported the Ministry to develop and validate the Action Checklist for MSMEs in Nigeria.

“This serves as a tool to support MSMEs in upholding the culture of OSH in their enterprises and training manual to support trainers that will facilitate this culture.

“We have also documented some OSH improvement practices which some MSMEs have carried out following the training that they received through two improvement workshops held in Lagos and Abuja.”

