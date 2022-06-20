Flood ravages Calabar South streets

Major streets in Calabar south were on Monday afternoon ravaged by unexpected floods resulting from the heavy rains, restricting movement and traffic in the area.

The streets affected include the Musaha Lane, Effioawan and Bassey street extension, not very far from The University of Cross River state (UNICROSS). Residents blame the floods on the absence of drainage systems in the area.

A trader, Miss Ijeoma, who spoke with Nigerian Tribune said, “This is how we suffer every raining season. This water has no channels, no gutters, that is why it has overflown, and you see now, we cannot even step out of our shops”.

A resident in the area_ who identified himself simply as Oga John explained, “This is what happens here every rainy season. Once the strike is over, you will see the flock of students into this place and it Will cause serious traffic here because you know this is a student area,” he complained.

A landlord, Mr Okon Effiom said, “let the government help us and construct drainage, that is the only solution because as much as it keeps raining, these floods will keep reoccurring “.

The area is in urgent need of drainage systems, street lighting systems and inter-street road networks to help make life easy for residents who are mostly students of the prestigious state-owned university.

