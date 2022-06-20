‘Nigerians need investment-friendly president like Peter Obi’

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, has been described as an investment-friendly president that Nigerians need.

This was the submission of the chief executive officer (CEO) of Travels and Tours Ltd (TMT), Mr Ifeanyi Onukwubiri, at a chat with journalists on Monday in Warri, Delta State.

According to him, Obi is a businessman of high repute and would make policies that will boost local and foreign investments for the nation’s economy to boom.

Onukwubiri Obi’s personal track record can take away Nigeria from its present state of hardship with the high spate of insecurity.

“The Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, is the only person that will take Nigeria out of this quagmire.

“Obi has displayed a high sense of responsibility, following his track record as former Governor of Anambra State who used the viable scarce resources to turn the state around during his reign.

“We need somebody who is investment friendly. We need a President who can spend time listening to the radio, watching television and reading newspapers, rather than being told by media handlers about the latest development in his country and international scenes.

“We need somebody who could spend time to read government memos and petitions aggrieved citizens against his kitchen cabinet ministers of misdemeanours.

“We do not need a president who will rule by proxies because of age fatigue,” he said.





Onukwubiri, who berated the level of insecurity pervading the nation, adding that the rate of unbearable, however, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to resolve the ASUU strike so students to continue their academic activities.

Attachments area.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…2023: Nigerians need investment-friendly president like Peter Obi, says TMT boss

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…2023: Nigerians need investment-friendly president like Peter Obi, says TMT boss