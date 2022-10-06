Flood: Gov. Bagudu sympathizes with Kogi govt, donates N50m

The Kebbi State Governor, Sen. Atiku Bagudu has sympathised with the people of Kogi state as he donated the sum of N50 million to the Kogi State government to support efforts at providing palliatives to flood victims.

Sen. Bagudu made this known when he paid solidarity to the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello on the devastating flood in the State.

According to Bagudu, the flood will deal a devastating blow to the heroics recorded in Agriculture by the Yahaya Bello administration.

He said, “under your leadership, Kogi is doing well in agriculture. We are competing in rice production but this flood would have reversed those gains.

“On behalf of the good people of Kebbi, I sympathize with you and the good people of Kogi State over the casualties recorded”.

He went ahead to donate the 50 million naira to the State Government to support efforts at providing palliatives to flood victims.

Responding, Governor Bello thanked Governor Bagudu for identifying with Kogi State in this trying period.





He called on the Federal Government to support the state’s efforts at mitigating the effects of the flood.

Governor Bello also called on the Federal Government to complete the Abuja – Lokoja road, expressing fears that the flooding would have further compromised the integrity of the bridge.

In his vote of thanks, the Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Chief Edward Onoja expressed appreciation to Governor Bagudu for visiting the state and donating handsomely to the flood victims.