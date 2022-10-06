Zambia ex-health minister charged with corruption

The authorities in Zambia have charged a former health minister with corruption.

Chitalu Chilufya is accused of conspiracy to defraud the state of $17m (£15m) over the supply of health kits when he served as minister in the last administration, according to a statement by the anti-corruption commission.

He was charged alongside former permanent secretary Mulalelo Kakulubelwa and three directors of a local pharmacy.

They all denied the charge and were released on bond.

They were among prominent personalities arrested on Wednesday over various alleged offences.

Opposition politician Kelvin Bwalya Fube was arrested by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) for alleged failure to report a suspicious transaction, contrary to money-laundering laws.

Journalist Margaret Musonda was arrested for being in possession of property worth over $1.1m and suspected of being proceeds of crime.

They have not pleaded to the charges and were released on bond.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE