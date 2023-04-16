Senator representing Kogi West, Smart Adeyemi in an old video was quoted expressing his resolve to support Governor Yahaya Bello through thick and thin.

This comes on the heels of the just concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in the State where Yahaya Bello’s preferred candidate, Ahmed Usman Ododo was declared winner of the poll amidst rejection by some of the contestants including Sen. Adeyemi.

But, in a video clip obtained by TRIBUNE ONLINE, the Kogi lawmaker once said he would support Yahaya Bello’s successor not minding the outcome.

“I heard some people have been talking. Whenever the governor is leaving office, if he likes, let him bring my worst political enemies as successor, I will support him. I am not in a hurry for any positions.

“Whomever Bello brings, we’ll support him. I am a progressive-minded person, I am a man of faith. I am here by the grace of God using Yahaya Bello and you people.

“There is no interest to defend in Kogi because Governor Bello is a just and fair person. So there is nothing to fight with him. He is our neighbor and in- law, and God mandates us to love our neighbors as yourself,” Adeyemi made this known in Iyara, Ijumu local government area of Kogi state in 2020 when he flagged off distribution of foodstuffs to his constituents.

See video below:

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

SPOTLIGHT: Agboola Joshua, the youngest certified cloud practitioner in Africa

Agboola Joshua is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Joshfortech. At age 6, Joshua started…





My experience at Isale Eko birthed ‘Gangs of Lagos’ —Osiberu

The Director and Producer of Gangs of Lagos, Jade Osiberu, has explained that her experience at Isale Eko, while shooting another movie called…

The secret of my great health at 95 —Pa Ayo Adebanjo

Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, turned 95 during the week. In this interview by Deputy Editor, SAM NWAOKO, Chief Adebanjo speaks for the first time on…

OFFCUT: Netizens share interesting experiences on how they met their spouse

In the reactions gathered by Tribune Online through a post that reached over 100,000 social media users, netizens shared their beautiful experiences on…

See sports stars who paid heavily for divorce

Although rumours of an impossible settlement between PSG and Morocco star Achraf Hakimi and his wife have gone viral here are…

Cashless policy: Restoring public confidence in the banking industry

THESE are definitely not the best of times for the banking sector or the Nigerian economy and Nigerians in…