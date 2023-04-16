Popular Nollywood actress, Bukunmi Oluwasina has advised men to forgive and pray for their spouse who sleeps around with other men.

She made this known in a video posted on her Instagram page, where she said everyone keeps advising women and leaving the men out.

She captioned, “If your wife is sleeping around, forgive and pray for her, she might be going through a lot, what God cannot do doesn’t exist.

“Make e no be say nobody dey advise men”.

She furthered explained that if they leave their wife, they don’t know if the next person they are going to be with will sleep with their brother.

“If your girl sleep with your best friend, you cannot leave her for the new guy because she slept with him, No! You fight for your woman, she’s your girl.

“What if she forget he’s your best friend, that’s how we women are, we forget things easily, love is forgiveness.

“Or your wife mistakingly slept with someone outside and got pregnant, every child is a blessing, nobody is above mistake, you should welcome the child, forgive her and move on.