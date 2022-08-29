Five simple things husbands want from their wives

Naturally, there is a wide mental and emotional gap between men and women. This gap is filled by using different ways to communicate, different strengths, different desires, and love for one another. Every day, there should be an attempt to bridge the gap to overcome these differences and be able to experience joy in life together.

To help bridge the gap between you and your spouse, it is essential that you know the things your spouse wants from you.

In Jenn Hallak’s blog, “The Overwhelmed Bride,” some of the things husbands want from their wives were highlighted. Here are some of them.

1. Validation and admiration

Men want their wives to be their number one source of validation. When they do something well, they want you to take notice and affirm them.

Men also want their wives to be proud of them. They are motivated to achieve more when their wives tell them they are proud of them. It makes them want to work harder.

2. Respect

A man doesn’t want to be shot down before giving it a chance. Husbands want you to respect their judgment.

Every man needs his woman to value and trust his opinions and decisions even if they may be wrong sometimes. Men don’t want their knowledge to be constantly questioned. They also don’t want their decisions to be challenged. Rather, they want you to respect their abilities.

3. Forgiveness

We are all humans and we offend each other. We mess up once in a while. Husbands mess up too, and under normal circumstances, most of the time, it is not intentional.

When your husband asks for forgiveness, he wants you to forgive them and not hold a grudge against them or continue to bring up their past deeds.

4. Commitment

Commitment is something both men and women want from their spouses. Men want to know you are faithful and committed to them alone. They do not want to see their wife looking at other men or hear them commenting on how wonderful another man is.





5. Support

Husbands and wives were not designed to compete with each other. They are supposed to work as a team. Every husband needs to know that his wife is on his team and that she is willing to help and support him. He needs to know that you have his back all the time. When he is struggling, when he loses his job, when he has to make a tough decision. He needs to know you are with him all the way. He needs your support.

