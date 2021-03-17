Five more suspected killers of Fasoranti’s daughter now in police net, says prosecutor

As the court resumed hearing in the case of the murder of the daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, Mrs. Funke Olakunri, it was disclosed that five more suspects who allegedly took part in the killing have been arrested.

This development was made known by the prosecution counsel, Grace Olowoporoku, during the hearing of the murder case at the Akure High Court presided over by Justice Bode Adegbehingbe.

The counsel informed the court that men of the Force CID, SWAT arrested the five men after thorough investigation in connection with the murder of Mrs. Olakunri, who was killed in July 2019 by suspected kidnappers along the Ore-Lagos highway.

She said the five suspects were Lawal Mazaje from Felele, Kogi State; Adamu Adamu, from Jada in Adamawa State; Mohammed Usman, from Illela, Sokoto State and Auwal Abubakar, from Shinkafi, Zamfara State.

This brought the number of suspects in the case to nine with four suspects arrested earlier by the police in connection with the murder case.

They were arraigned on three-count charge of conspiracy to kill, murder and kidnapping.

Also the Investigative Police Officer hinted that the five suspects were arrested following the continuous mentioning of their names during investigation.

Olowoporoku therefore applied for a short adjournment to enable the prosecution conclude investigation on the new suspects.

She equally told the court that the IPO of the case was in court along with three of the suspects.

Justice Adegbehingbe adjourned the case till April 27, 29, 30 and May 5, for continuation of hearing.

