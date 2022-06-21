Five killed, 10 missing as suspected herders launch renewed attack in Benue

No fewer than five people have been killed and 10 others missing in another attack by suspected herdsmen at Udei in Guma local government area of Benue State.

The incident, according to locals, happened on Monday evening at the time some timber dealers entered the forest at Udei in Guma council area.

It was gathered that 15 timber dealers had gone into the forest to load the wood but they walked into the armed herders who attacked them.

Confirming the attack on Tuesday, the chairman of Guma local government, Caleb Aba, said that herders might have laid an ambush on the dealers.

He said: “The incident happened yesterday (Monday) evening when some commercial timber dealers went to fetch their timber from the forest.

“They have loaded the timber and were on their way back when they were attacked. They were 15 in number.

“So far, five corpses have been recovered, the others (10 people) have not been seen, whether they have been killed or taken away, I can not say but they are being searched for as I am talking to you now.”

Meanwhile, the State Command spokesperson, SP Catherine Anene, could not confirm the report saying, “I am yet to receive this information.”

