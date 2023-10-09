Christmas is that special time when you take a break from the hustle and bustle of the year. If you ever decide to celebrate this special moment with your family, there are ways you can achieve that.

A get-together

It is a small gathering for family and close friends to bond over good food and relaxing activities.

A getaway

This could be a good way to celebrate with your family. It could be a vacation or a staycation. You could lodge in a hotel or find a serviced apartment. Regardless, what matters is to be away from home, the regular environment you’re used to.

Decorate your home

Decorating your home with Christmas symbols sets the mood for the occasion, and that’s a good way to celebrate together. It’d be nice for everyone to work hand in hand to set the symbols all over your home.

Cook meals together

There’s the joy that comes with doing things together with family. You could celebrate with your family by trying out new recipes, having a cooking competition, cooking your native food, etc.

Karaoke with family

This is another way to celebrate this season with your family. You could sing Christmas songs, love songs or songs that remind you of memorable events. This, in a way, encourages togetherness.





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Tinubu approves N35,000 provisional wage award for all FG workers

President Bola Tinubu has approved N35,000 as a provisional wage award for all treasury-paid federal government workers for a period of six months.….

Organised Labour may suspend indefinite nationwide strike

The Federal Government and Organised Labour have reached an agreement to consider shelving the planned nationwide strike after the closed-door meeting both parties had on Sunday, October 1, 2023...…..

10 quick facts about Big Brother Naija All Stars season winner, Ilebaye

Ilebaye Precious Odiniya, professionally known as Ilebaye, was announced today as the winner of the Allstars season of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show….….…

BUA fulfills promise, crashes cement price to N3,500 per bag

The management of BUA Cement Plc has announced a reduction in price of its cement from N5,500 to N3,500 per 50kg bag. Tribune Online reports that the company’s Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu, had disclosed plans to lower cement prices after meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the State House in Abuja a few weeks ago.……

MONDAY LINES: Atiku versus Tinubu and Nigeria at 63

Where witches contend and exchange punches, mere men do not stand by to watch. But part of the job of a journalist is to see and report; sometimes he runs commentaries on bouts – not minding if the pugilists are gods or principalities.....…

MONDAYLINES: ‘Alaafin’s stool is not for sale.’

An oba is put on the throne to keep “the bush at bay.” Collectively and individually, the successful oba is praised as “so’gbó di’lé/sò’gbé dì’gboro/ oba a s’ààtàn d’ojà – the successful king is he who turns forest to home; the one who turns bush to town....…

EDITORIAL: Nigeria at 63

AS Nigeria clocks 63, it seems the only source of consolation is the fact that it is not under a military junta. This is so because civilian rule has left much to be desired. The majority of Nigerians have become familiar with recurring challenges that successive governments have not been able to address for over six decades of independence..…