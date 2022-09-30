Five business ideas for people who love to cook

Have you ever experienced that feeling of delight and satisfaction you get after eating a good meal? Well, I have. You can call me a foodie if you like but if the truth be told, who doesn’t like to eat good food?

There are certain individuals who just love to cook good food. They enjoy every process that births a delicious meal while some individuals like myself will rather prefer to eat a delicious meal rather than cook.

If you fall in the first category, that is, individuals who love to cook, there are definitely a number of businesses you can go into as a result of your passion for cooking that will fetch you a good sum of money. This ranges from being a personal chef to coming up with the unique spices that you can market, to setting up a catering business, becoming a nutrition coach, and so much more.

In order to help you monetize your love for cooking, discussed in this article are five business ideas you can go into and make some cool cash even as you have a great time doing what you love doing best.

1. Coming up with your unique spices

There are certain individuals that are consumed by their love for cooking such that they even have the ability to come up with unique spices that are out of this world.

If you fall in this category, then you can come up with these unique spices of yours and market them to food lovers, catering establishments and private individuals.

So far these spices are healthy and are great alternatives to some chemically processed spices that are used in preparing meals, I bet you, it won’t be long before you start making some cool cash.

If you are consistent with what you do and you remain innovative about it, I bet you will soon become a force to reckon with in the food industry home and abroad.

2. Personal chef

Another business idea you can opt for as a person who loves to cook is to become a personal chef.

With the busy work life most people are engaged in this present time, some individuals do not just have the luxury of time to make their meals and they most times opt for fast foods.

In order to help these set of individuals eat healthily and at the same time make an income for yourself, you can become their personal chef.

All you need do is to locate these set of individuals, market your skills to them and get paid while they enjoy good food.





And you know the best part of this business idea is that you can become a personal chef to more than one individual depending on how you are able to manage your time effectively.

3. Catering service

As a lover of cooking, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to consider going into catering.

There isn’t a weekend in Nigeria that parties (Owambes) are not taking place in different locations in the nation and the guests are surely going to be served delicious meals. So, you see, if you know the right people, I can bet that there will hardly be a month you won’t have an event to cater for.

You can start from smaller events like birthday parties, get-togethers, picnics or hangouts. And you can also decide to focus on a particular niche. You don’t need to specialise in all kinds of meals. You can just focus on small chops, intercontinental dishes or local dishes.

If you feel you can’t handle it alone, there is nothing bad in getting help from a fellow professional and food lover like you.

4. Cooking instructor

There are quite a number of people who wish they know how to cook and some if not all of them are willing to pay just to acquire this skill.

You can be a saving grace to these sets of individuals by offering to help them learn this skill at a fee. You can decide to teach virtually or physically.

You can also come up with videos that you can sell on the various process of making diverse meals and alternatively, some individuals might be willing to take their classes on weekends.

All you need do is either open up a space where your students can come learn or you go to their homes to impart knowledge at a price.

5. Nutrition coach

People are becoming more and more concerned about their health and the role good food plays in their overall well-being, so another business you can go into is becoming a nutrition coach.

As a nutrition coach, you help others design and follow an eating plan that help them meet their health goals and needs.

To go into this, you will definitely need to learn about the nutritional needs of different age groups and the dietary requirements of certain health conditions.

Although you don’t need to be a registered dietitian or nutritionist, getting certified as a dietician or nutritionist can add to your credibility and allow you to charge more for your services.

There is definitely so much more you can do with your love for cooking than you can ever imagine. Don’t be afraid to start small.

