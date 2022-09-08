Five body language gestures that leave a bad impression

Anne Parillau says, “Body language is essential for an actress, even if you don’t athletically use your body. Just to be free, to use it like your voice. A body can be small and have incredible violence. A body talks.”

Sometimes, not just our words, our gestures, and body language too can create a misunderstanding, leaving a bad impression on the other person. Here are some of the common gestures that you didn’t even realize were leaving a bad impression.

1. Touching your face while talking

When you touch your face while talking to someone, you leave a bad impression on the other person. When you do this, you project nervousness, lack of confidence, and lack of control. This gesture turns people off. It also means that you lack the presence of mind in the conversation. You are likely to be judged as a clueless or unprepared person at that moment.

2. Not responding or making eye contact

When you are a part of a conversation, you must make eye contact and show that you are listening. If you do not respond or make eye contact, don’t even nod or smile, you are showing that you are not interested. It is important to give cues!

3. Intertwined fingers

This is another body language gesture that leaves a bad impression. Many people have this habit of clasping their hands or fingers, which is not a very good gesture. By doing this, you may think that you look like someone with power or that you are an authoritative figure, but it is the opposite.

It means that you are nervous, hesitant and worried and even lack confidence. If you are presenting something and your fingers are in that gesture, then you may likely be perceived to lack preparation.

4. Crossing your arm behind your back

This gesture may seem like you are not welcoming any further communication from the other person or are very cocky and even authoritative. It shows that you do not trust the other person.

According to psychologists, this gesture is a way of telling people that you are “unsure” of them. The more firm the grip is, the more it looks like you are frustrated or angry, or even nervous around the person.

5. Standing cross-legged

If it is not for holding your gallbladder, then this gesture is very negative. It strips you of your confidence, and your words are not very effective. This posture makes you look under confident or anxious.





This gesture is defensive especially when you cross your legs in the middle of a conversation. It also looks like you have a very closed-off attitude and probably do not care about the other’s opinion.

