Five bar attendants arraigned over alleged theft of N20m exotic wines, spirits

The Nigeria Police has arraigned five bar attendants before a Magistrates’ Court in Yaba, Lagos State over alleged theft of exotic spirits and wine worth N20 million, belonging to their employer.

The police charged Micheal Akor, James Akor, Lawrence Naanban, Isaac Zafaniah, and Isaac Dauda, with conspiracy and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye told the court that the defendants committed the offence sometime in March, at 10, Emma Abimbola Cole str, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

She alleged that the defendants stole some cartons of Hennessy XO, Moët & Chandon champagne, Jameson wine, and Baileys.

She said that the defendants were captured on camera.

ALSO READ: Mechanic arraigned for alleged spare parts theft in Lagos

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of sections 411 and 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

Section 287 (7) stipulates a seven-year jail term for stealing from one’s employer, while 411 the offence of conspiracy attracts two years’ imprisonment for convicted offenders.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate L.Y. Balogun admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N500,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and should provide evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until Sept. 22 for mention.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

What I Told Trump About Christian Massacre Allegation ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, revealed his response to President Donald Trump over the American leader’s allegation that the Nigerian government was slaughtering Christians, telling him that the problem between cattle testers and farmers was a cultural thing rather than ethnicity or religion…

bar attendants

COMMENTARY: Four Reasons It’s Stupid To Compare Nigeria’s Petrol Prices With Other Countries, By Farooq Kperogi

In trying to justify Buhari’s latest callous hike in the price of petrol (amid a pandemic, no less), Buhari’s supporters increasingly sound like noisome idiots straining hard to be low-grade morons. Here are four reasons it’s stupid to compare Nigeria’s petrol prices with others…