Five APC ward chairmen, others join PDP in Benue

The rank of the Peoples Democratic Party in Benue State swell yesterday as it received five ward chairmen of the All Progressives Congress and their supporters to its fold.

The defected ward chairmen all from Makurdi local government area are; Paver Jacob of chairman Bar council ward, Ibrahim Hassan of Central South Mission ward council, Audu Jacob, chairman of Modern Market council ward, Tor Joseph and Orshio Clifford of Walomayo and Mbalagh council wards.

The defection ceremony which held at the LGEA Primary School, Wurukum, Makurdi was attended by top government officials and PDP stalwarts across the state.

Receiving the defectors on behalf of Governor Samuel Ortom, his Chief of Staff, Terwase Orbunde commended the steps taken by the defectors to abandon the APC which he described as a failed political party that could not secure the lives of people and revive the economy of the country.

Governor Ortom told the defectors that the Peoples Democratic Party was the only political party that could guarantee the security and economic survival of the country and assured them of equal rights and privileges in the party.

Also speaking at the ceremony, the State PDP Chairman, John Ngbede expressed delight that the defection of APC ward chairmen and other top members had weakened the party in Makurdi local government, stressing that APC must be voted out of power at the national level to ensure a better Nigeria.

H congratulated the defectors on joining a stronger and winning party and called on them to rallyaroundd the state governor to enable him to defend the people and to undertake more people-oriented projects.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Ibrahim Alhassan formerly of the APC Central Mission and Solomon Kwaghtser formerly of APC Makurdi South said the decision to join the PDP was to team up with the Governor who they noted had done well in tackling the security challenges confronting the state.

