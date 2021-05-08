Party deregistration: Work with registered parties, IPAC charges affected parties

The Inter Parties Advisory Council (IPAC) said it welcomed the judgment of the Supreme Court which upheld the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) power to deregister political parties.

IPAC, therefore, urged the 74 parties deregistered by the commission to work with the current 18 parties for sustainable democracy in Nigeria having exhausted the full circle of jurisprudence.

IPAC in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Ambassador Agbo Major, said it is particularly happy with the speed in determining and delivering judgement on the matter which obviously was a clog on the wheel of our preparations for the 2023 general elections.

“With this judgement, the coast is clear for the eighteen registered political parties to earnestly commence preparations for the upcoming elections. Nigerians now know the options available for them as we move towards the elections.

“This landmark judgment, no doubt has further enriched our legal system and deepened our emerging democracy,” IPAC said.

IPAC said the 18 registered political parties were ready to welcome members of the affected parties in “our collective efforts in building a strong, virile, united, progressive, prosperous and equitable democratic nation.”

The Council commended the leaders of the 74 deregistered political parties for towing the path of honour in seeking redress in court which it said is the temple of justice.

IPAC urged them to accept the judgment of the apex court with equanimity and join political forces with their brothers and sisters in the 18 parties in redirecting the ship of the Nigeria state from its perilous course.

The Council said the political upheavals in the country demand the collective efforts of all Nigerians in surmounting them and make Nigeria great again.

“The Supreme Court in a unanimous decision by a five-man panel of Justices led by Justice Mary Odili dismissed the appeal seeking to upturn INEC’s power to deregister political parties filed by the National Unity Party (NUP) on behalf of the affected political parties.

“In its judgment delivered by Justice Adamu Jauro, the apex court held that INEC acted within the law and in compliance with extant provisions of the Electoral Act and Section 225(a) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended which empowered it to deregister any political party that failed to meet the statutory requirements of its registration,” the statement added.

