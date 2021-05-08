Akeredolu restates belief in one Nigeria

Chairman of the Southwest Governors’ Forum and the Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has restated his belief in one Nigeria, just as he called Nigerians to continue to coexist peacefully and pray for the continuous unity and peace of the nation.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the governor Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Richard Olatunde and made available to reporters in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Akeredolu, who stated that Nigeria’s unity is her strength, charged the people to continue to work for the progress of the country, saying that irrespective of ethnic backgrounds, Nigerians are one.

According to Olatunde, Akeredolu stated this at the 52nd Ascension of Mount Horeb 2021 of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church (Worldwide) held at the Church Galilee, Ilorin-Ibadan Expressway, Orile-Igbon, Oyo State.

While noting that the country is very important to all, the governor urged the congregation to pray for peace and tranquillity in the country.

“Our country is very important to us. I believe our unity is our strength. Those of us on this holy ground must pray for our nation. Let’s pray to God to allow peace to reign in our land. All these problems of banditry and kidnappings should end. Let us seek the face of God.

“There is nothing that is beyond prayers. Our God is powerful. Let us to the path of God. Obey him and serve him. He does communicate with us if our heart is pure,” the statement reads.

He commended the church for conducting its programmes in various languages being spoken in the country, saying it is a reflection of the fact that Nigerians are one.

