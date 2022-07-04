First batch of Niger state pilgrims departs for Saudi Arabia

The Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora and the Niger State Amirul Hajj 2022, Alhaji Muhammad Barau Mu’azu has advised the state pilgrims to be law-abiding citizens while in the Holy Land.

The Sarkin Sudan gave the advice while bidding goodbye to the first set of pilgrims of the state that took off for their Holy Pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the evening on Monday.

Alhaji Barau Mu’azu assured all the state pilgrims that despite the challenges of this year’s Hajj, he is optimistic that all the pilgrims will be successfully airlifted and at record time.

He, however, warned the pilgrims from the state not to engage themselves in any form of transporting any prohibited drug to the Holy Land but urged all pilgrims to concentrate on how to attain an acceptable Hajj.

The Chief of Staff to the State Governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe (Santurakin Kagara) was also at the airport to bid them farewell and to express the state government’s satisfaction with the Pilgrim’s patience and endurance during the waiting period before the actualization of Monday’s flight and wished them a very safe trip and a successful pilgrimage.

Meanwhile, the first flight of Niger State Pilgrims took off from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja with 547 Pilgrims and was drawn from Chanchaga, Mashegu, Magama, Munya and part of Kontagora Local Governments Areas including Medical personnel and other officials.

It could be recalled that Niger State was allocated a total number of 2,256 seats by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

