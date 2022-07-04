Ikpeazu swears in deputy as Obingwa council chairman

By Nnanna Nwogu - Umuahia
Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu

A new chairman, Mrs Uloma Nwogu, has been sworn in for Obingwa LGA by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

Until her new position, Mrs Nwogu was the Deputy Chairman of the Local Government.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony held at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House Umuahia, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu said he was in receipt of a letter dated May 23, 2022, written by the former Executive Chairman of Obingwa LGA Hon Ibe Nwoke entitled: Resignation of my party membership.

To that effect, therefore, the governor stated that in consonance with the Laws guiding the Abia State Local Government System, the consequence is that Mr Nwoke breached the provisions of Section 23, Sub -section 1(f) of the Abia State local Government Law No. 2 of 2006.

The governor said that the law makes it imperative for a new chairman to be sworn in to take over the reins of power at Obingwa Local Government.

According to him, the event marks a milestone in the development of the Local Government system, noting that his administration is the only one that deemed it wise to conduct Local government elections for two consecutive times within his tenure.

Dr Ikpeazu added that the essence is to deepen democracy and involve youth and women in the governance process and enjoined her to protect the interest of Obingwa and Abia State by mainstreaming the interest of women and youths.


Governor Ikpeazu further advised her to leave legacies, as her stewardship will open more doors for women in politics and administration.

In her acceptance speech, the new Chairman, Mrs Uloma Nwogu thanked the governor for finding her worthy to serve and promised not to disappoint him and the state.

Last week, the council chairman was allegedly impeached for cross-carpeting from PDP to Young Progressives Party (YPP).

