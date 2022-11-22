Firms collaborate to implement innovative cocoa sustainability programmes in Nigeria

Zowasel, an agricultural technology company leveraging data science and technology to improve productivity, sustainability and profitability for farmers across value chains, has partnered with Barry Callebaut, manufacturer of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products to implement innovative cocoa sustainability programmes to support smallholder farmers in Nigeria.

The partnership, which covers commercial agreements and the Cocoa Horizons sustainability programmes, aims to improve the livelihoods of cocoa farmers, their communities and the planet by promoting sustainable farming practices, gender and nutrition programs, entrepreneurial farming, and landscape protection.

Barry Callebaut has committed that by 2025, its products will use 100-percent sustainable “carbon and forest-positive” ingredients, which means the products retain more carbon than released.

The company is committed to sustainable cocoa production to help ensure continuous cocoa supplies and improve farmers’ livelihoods.

Zowasel has opened several remote Crop Centre infrastructures in key cocoa-producing communities across Ondo, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom states, deploying agronomists and sustainability experts to the field to work and collect data from farmers, evaluate agricultural practices, offer free sustainability training programs, and farm inputs recommendations to farmers.

Managing Director of Barry Callebaut Nigeria, Adriaan Verbeke, who spoke on the partnership said: “Sustainability is at the heart of our business model and values.

“We are proud to partner with Zowasel, a disruptive company in supply chain sustainability innovations, to promote professional and sustainable cocoa farming across Nigeria”.

Verbeke said this innovative partnership will help drive the implementation and impact of the cocoa sustainability initiatives.