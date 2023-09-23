The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently fighting an industrial fire at Mega Plastic, Ilupeju bypass, Mushin, Lagos.

This was made known by the Service via social media, stating that “the emergency alert was received at 07:26 hours on Saturday, and Ilupeju, Bolade, and Alausa Fire Stations are in attendance for the firefighting operations.

“The storage and factory sections of the petrochemical company were affected as the fire is being curtailed.”

No injuries or deaths have been recorded thus far.

Details later…

