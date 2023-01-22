Final internment of Late Rev. Fr Isaac Achi in Niger

It was an emotional laden scenario, where multitude of sympathizers, priests and religious and political leaders as well as parishioners from all works of life converged on Minna, Niger State Capital to bid farewell to the remains of the salain very Rev. Fr. Isaac Achi who was gruesomely murdered by some unknown gunmen suspected to be armed bandits on Sunday, 15th Jan, 2023 at his official residence in Kaffin- Koro, Paikoro local government area of the state

The catholic cathedral of St. Micheal’s Bosso road was filled to the brim with well meaning individuals, groups, colleagues and religious bodies who had come to participate in the funeral mass of the late. Fr. Achi

In his homily, very Rev. Fr. Samuel Gwimi, who doubles as a Senior Lecturer at the Catholic, Institute of West Africa (CIWA ) extolled/ eulogized the person of the late Catholic Rev. Fr. Achi as a Priest that accommodated all and sundry. He described him as a man of God that had great act of generosity and heart for humanity.

The homilist also called on his brother priests to exemplify the lare Cleric’s virtues of generosity and desist from being stingy Shepherds.

He however attributed the poor security architecture in the state and by extension in the entire Country to a perceived bad governance and political leaders, urging all public office holders saddled with the responsibility of safeguarding lives and properties of the citizens to ensure due diligence is done.

He also enjoined Christians to accept the death of Fr. Isaac Achi as an act of faith, just as he called for continous prayers for the repose of the gentle soul of the deceased.

Also, In a condolence message, the CAN Chairman, in the State who doubles as the Catholic ArchBishop of kontogora Diocese, Most Rev. Fr. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, charged/ enjoined all Christian faithfuls to see this dastard act as a wake up call to ensure credible elections come 2023 general polls in the Country.

Highlights of the burial ceremony where condolences from the Pope, His nuncio to Nigeria, the government of Niger State and Many more.

His remains was finally committed to mother earth at the diocesan cemetery for priests and religious in the premises of the Cathedral.