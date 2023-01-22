2023: Sultan tells Nigerians who to vote for

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has told Nigerians to vote for leaders with reputable character in the 2023 general elections.

The leader of Muslims in Nigeria asked Nigerians not to consider the religious or ethnic backgrounds of anybody but to think of the country first.

The Sultan made the call on Thursday while addressing participants at the 29th regular meeting of the National Council on Water Resources (NCWR) in Sokoto.

The Sultan said as the general elections were approaching Nigerians needed to use their votes wisely.

“Nigerians need to think and rethink who they are casting their votes to.

“We should not consider the religious or ethnic backgrounds of any body we are voting for but Nigeria first.

“Our country should be our priority above any thing and not voting any person who may worsen our present challenges,” he warned.

Abubakar added that for Nigeria to progress as a nation, Nigerians needed to put ethnicity aside and face the reality.

The Sultan said:”Our country is far better than many countries of the world in terms of security.

“Therefore, we should continue to support and appreciate our country and leaders with prayers in order to be able to address our challenges.





Abubakar appreciated the Federal Government, the Minister of Water Resources and the officials of the ministry for choosing Sokoto State to hold the council meeting. (NAN)