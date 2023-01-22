2023: We’ll vote Bala Mohammed for prompt response to farmers-herders clashes – Misau farmers assure

The reelection bid of Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir got a boost as farmers in Misau local government area of the state have pledged their support and loyalty to him.

The farmers assured that they will massively vote for him to ensure that he won his reelection for a second term as Governor just as they also assured him to vote for all PDP candidates in the area including the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar.

The farmers mostly from Hardawa District of the LGA said that the allocation of new farmlands by the State Government has brought to an end, the incessant farmers-herders clashes in the area which had led to the loss of innocent lives.

They also noted that the gesture has improved their economic status and reduced redundancy among their teaming populace who are agrarian in nature.

The District Head of Hardawa Abubakar Garba Lili stated this while receiving Bala Mohammed in his Palace in continuation of his campaign tour for the forthcoming general elections.

The traditional ruler commended the Governor for timely responding to the recent illegal allocation of land that resulted in crises through allocation of alternative land to the affected farmers.

Similarly, the District Head of Akuyam, Alhaji Iliyasu Aliyu also said that the construction of the 16.2 kilometers Sade to Akuyam Road that linked Misau and Darazo Local Governments has reduced transportation challenges, opened up the agrarian communities and improved business activities around the area.

Iliyasu Aliyu who described the efforts as commendable, solicited for extension of the road to Gwaram, Hardawa and Zadawa to further open up the areas that are presently separated by lack of access road in spite of being connected.

He expressed optimism that when extended, communities living around the area would have easy access to the Local Government Headquarters.

The traditional ruler assured of his support to the Governor’s 2023 Gubernatorial Candidacy.





The Governor was at the palaces of the traditional rulers in continuation of his campaign for a second term across the twenty Local Government Areas of the State.

Bala Mohammed and his supporters thereafter staged a campaign rally from the Palace of Chiroman Misau, Amadun Amadu to the Local Government’ Township Stadium where the grand rally was held.