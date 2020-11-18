FIFA asks tech firms for better visuals for tight VAR calls

FIFA has asked technology companies to develop ways to improve visuals to help its officials with close Video Assistant Referee (VAR) decisions on offsides, the football governing body said on Tuesday.

The current system, which involves the use of dotted lines to determine whether a player is offside, has come under fire following a string of controversial calls in Europe’s top leagues.

In a bid to improve the system, FIFA said companies would be provided with “anonymised datasets” of offside decisions based on which they should present possible solutions.

FIFA also said that three technology providers have expressed interest in developing semi-automated technology to improve the review process for offside incidents.

“The aim of this development phase is to further improve the algorithms of the systems based on a collection of datasets from hundreds of different offside incidents,” the governing body said.

FIFA also said it discussed the development of the VAR “light” concept, which aims to create more affordable technology which can be implemented at all levels of the game.

(Reuters/NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Money laundering: Dismiss Mompha’s no-case submission, EFCC tells court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has beseeched Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court in Lagos to dismiss the no-case submission filed by suspected internet fraudster, Ismail Mustapha, also known as Mompha, who is standing trial over an alleged N32.9 billion fraud.

FCTA bans #EndSARS protest, street demonstrations in Abuja

The Security Committee of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has banned all street demonstrations, protests and processions in the territory, including the EndSARS protest.

A statement on Thursday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Minister of FCT, Anthony Ogunleye, the decision to ban all street demonstrations was taken at the committee’s meeting on Tuesday.

Okonjo-Iweala in Aso Rock, holds meeting with Buhari

Former Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, is at the presidential villa, Abuja for a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

She came into the president’s office accompanied by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubair Dada.