Fidelity Bank lists N41.21bn Series 1 Bond on FMDQ Exchange

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ Exchange) in a continuous bid to demonstrate its commitment to the development of the Nigerian capital markets, has through its Board Listings, Markets and Technology Committee, recently approved the Listing of the Fidelity Bank PLC Series 1 N41.21 billion Fixed Rate Subordinated Unsecured Bond under its N100.00 billion Bond Issuance Programme to its Platform.

This significant listing will allow the Issuer, Fidelity Bank PLC, a full-fledged commercial bank operating in Nigeria with over five million customers serviced across 250 business offices, fund key activities that will ultimately translate in the development of the Banking sector and the Nigerian economy at large.

In a statement by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank PLC, Mrs Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, she said “This is a landmark bond issuance. It is by far the largest local bond transaction by any commercial bank in Nigeria, thus validating the continued investor confidence in our well-experienced management team. By registering and listing the bonds on FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited, Fidelity Bank has provided its bondholders a robust and transparent platform that will improve the liquidity and visibility of their investments”.

Commenting on the transaction, the Co-CEO, Planet Capital Limited, Mr. Efe Akhigbe, said “Planet Capital is pleased to sponsor the listing of the Bond, having led and collaborated with a club of investment banking firms that advised on this Transaction”. In support, the Co-CEO, Planet Capital Limited, Dr. Tony Anonyai, stated “The success of the issuance firmly establishes the Bank’s position as one of the leading banks in the country and further sets it on the strategic trajectory for market dominance in the coming years. This listing makes for liquidity and price discovery in the marketplace which is a sweetener for the investors”.

The concurrent listings and quotations by corporates across diverse sectors continue to validate FMDQ Exchange as the choice platform for the registration, listing and quotation of debt securities in the Nigerian financial market. It also lays credence to the innovation, efficiency, and operational excellence for which the Exchange is reputed for as endorsed by issuers, investors, and other market stakeholders.

FMDQ remains committed to articulating and pioneering, with the support of its key stakeholders, innovative ways to improve and make the Nigerian financial markets globally competitive, operationally excellent, liquid, and diverse. As is the corporate tradition for FMDQ Exchange, the bonds shall be availed all the benefits of FMDQ Exchange’s prestigious listings and quotations service including global visibility through the FMDQ Exchange website and systems, governance, credible price formation and continuous information disclosure to protect investor interest, amongst others.

FMDQ Group is Africa’s first vertically integrated financial market infrastructure (FMI) group providing a one-stop platform for the seamless and cost-efficient execution, risk management, clearing, settlement and depository services, as well as data and information services across the debt capital, foreign exchange and derivatives markets in Nigeria, through its subsidiaries, FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited, FMDQ Clear Limited and FMDQ Depository Limited.

