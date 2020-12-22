FHF introduces one, two bedroom sample homes to Nigerians

Aimed at addressing low-cost housing’s gap in the country, the Family Homes Fund (FHF), has unveiled sample homes, costing N1.4 million and N1.8 million for the one-bedroom and two-bedroom units respectively

The housing prices, Managing Director of FHF, Mr Femi Adewole, said were excluding financing and infrastructure costs.

Introducing the homes, he reasoned that except such initiative is put in place, it would be difficult for low income earners to have decent roof over their heads.

Adewole, who also unveiled housing portal, pointing out that to build a strong economy would require the need to realise the nation’s undoubted potential, adding that such feat would not be done by a lack-lustre attention to the predicament of huge population of low-income group.

“That is why this government rightly and is absolutely committed to the difficult job of lifting this section of our population out of poverty. The mass housing programme – now branded the Social Housing Programme is an important element of that,” he said.

The managing director explained that the experiment towards inclusive housing was embarked on for three reasons namely: “To test out our assumptions about the feasibility of building a home at this threshold cost and see what it will look like; to test acceptability with potential occupiers and you as housing professionals. Drawing on your feedback to adapt and continuously improve. Thirdly, to show that it’s not easy, but it’s possible.”

According to him, the online portal which was launched would do a number of things, saying it would enable government to allocate housing in an open and transparent way.

“Individuals can log on the site to register interest in specific projects. For those who are not able to navigate modern technology, we will collaborate with other partners including mortgage banks and cooperative society to provide assistance.

“Secondly, it provides opportunity for group of young professionals with qualification, skills or experience in building and construction to register interest in participation as SME partners. Typically SME partners will be given the opportunity to build about 20 to 30units of housing initially going on to larger opportunities as they grow. We expect to hire about 6,000 SME delivery partners during the life of the project.

Finally, he said the portal would provide opportunity for local manufacturers of building materials such as doors, windows and iron monger, among others to register interest in participation as bulk suppliers into the project.

“This will help us achieve one of the project objectives of ensuring up to 90 per cent local inputs by 2021. It will have the opportunity to revitalise parts of our manufacturing sector and create more jobs,” Adewole said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19 Infections Surge Again As Nigeria Records Highest Weekly Cases In Four Months

Last week, the country’s COVID-19 infections witnessed yet another significant increase. Nigeria recorded 3,817 new COVID-19 infections which is the highest the country has recorded in over four months, Tribune Online analysis shows…

[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)

A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…

Bandits Moved Abducted 333 School Boys On Bikes —DHQ

THE Nigerian Army, on Monday, gave more insight into the abduction of school children in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State…

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…