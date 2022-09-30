FG will leave no stone unturned on improved workers’ welfare, Ngige assures

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, said expressed the assurance of the Federal Government on improving workers’ welfare, as a measure to cushion the excruciating economic hardship faced by the nation’s workforce.

Ngige, who said this in a press statement to mark Nigeria’s 62 Independent Day celebration, said that the Federal Government is not unmindful of the skyrocketing prices of goods and services in the county, therefore will leave no stone unturned to ensure that workers are provided with commiserating welfare.

The statement made available to journalists in Abuja through his Media Office in full read; “The Minister of Labour and Employment has commended Nigerian workers operating under different unions for their immeasurable contributions to the sustenance of Nigeria’s independence.

“The Minister assured the nation’s workforce, that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari will leave no stone unturned in ensuring improved welfare for all workers, in the face of extant challenges that have eaten into the new National Minimum Wage.

“According to him, the Federal Government is not unmindful of the runaway prices of goods and services and their deleterious consequences on salaries and wages.

“It is another opportunity to reflect on the heroic roles which the Nigerian workforce, operating under different unions played in Nigeria’s independence struggle and the sustenance of that freedom since October 1, 1960.

“Nothing is too much as compensation, hence, the reason the present administration has continued to show unflinching commitment to the improved lots of all workers even in the face of dwindling national earnings. The new national minimum wage and its consequential adjustment(wage increase) were implemented in 2019. And despite the economy slipping twice into recession, the President ensured that no worker in the federal government employ lost his or her job.

“Even while COVID-19 forced the entire world on bended knees and millions lost their jobs globally, the Federal Government shielded its workers. Notwithstanding the two-third federal staff strength at home, in conformity with COVID protocol, salaries were paid as and when due.

“Therefore, the Federal Government is concerned over the plight of workers, consequent upon the adverse effects of galloping inflation on salaries and wages. While this gale of inflation is a global phenomenon, and not restricted to Nigeria, we call for further understanding of workers as government plans an appropriate response. President Buhari has never failed Nigerian workers. Not now!

“On the growing unemployment rate, Senator Ngige said his Ministry has established a Labour Market Information System(LMIS) intended to generate, analyse and integrate job-related data from all Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government, to enable the sector policymakers to track labour market indicators and generate employments.

“He said focal officers who will be the pivot of the scheme will be soon commencing work in all the MDAs, adding that the synergy arising from the system will consolidate hitherto solo efforts and break new grounds in tackling the unemployment situation.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE