Again, police say no to Labour Party Lekki rally

By Olalekan Olabulo
The police in Lagos State have once again insisted that the command would not allow any rally or gathering at the Lekki Toll Gate Plaza on Saturday.

The warning was contained in a statement signed by the image maker in charge of the state police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin on Friday

The statement from the police followed the insistence of the supporters of the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party(LP) Peter Obi to hold a rally at the toll gate on Saturday.

Hundeyin in the statement said ” It has become imperative to reemphasize that no form of rally whatsoever will be allowed at the Lekki Toll gate tomorrow, October 1, 2022. ”

He also stated that “This emphasis has become necessary to enlighten Nigerians that might be misled into converging on the toll gate. A court of competent jurisdiction has ruled that no person is allowed to converge on the Lekki Toll gate for whatever reason.

“In conformity with its mandate to protect life and property, the Lagos State Police Command under the leadership of CP Abiodun Alabi, fdc will leave no stone unturned in ensuring total compliance with the court order and an emplacement of adequate security in the state. ”

He also added that “While the Command is not averse to the peoples’ right to freedom of assembly and association; and expression, the Command will equally live up to its mandate of ensuring that no person or group of persons is allowed to infringe on the fundamental human rights of others, especially the rights to freedom of movement and right to dignity of human persons, especially under the guise of rally or procession. ”

He further stated that “The warning, therefore, goes that anyone found flouting the court order or infringing on the rights of other Nigerians will be dealt with in accordance with the law. ”

“Meanwhile, CP Alabi enjoins all peace-loving persons to go about their lawful duties without fear of harassment or intimidation, reiterating that adequate security assets have been strategically deployed to ensure the safety and security of Nigerians at designated rally venues and across the state at large. ” Hundeyin stated.

