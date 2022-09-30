Independence anniversary: Sanwo-Olu orders release of 46 prison inmates

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the release of 46 inmates from various correctional facilities across the state.

Sanwo-Olu also commuted the death sentences of six inmates to life imprisonment.

The approval is in celebration of Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Anniversary, according to a statement by Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), issued on Friday.

The Attorney-General said that the approval was based on recommendations of the Lagos State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy.

“The exercise is in pursuant to the provisions of Section 212 (1) (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Amended).

“The Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy, in reaching its recommendations, exercised due diligence in its deliberation of the applications in line with the guidelines.

“The council took note of the information provided by correctional authorities, the nature of the offence, period of incarceration, age, health and behavioural conduct of the inmates,” the official said.

He added that the approval was in demonstration of the governor’s commitment to decongesting correctional facilities in the state as part of the state’s justice sector reforms.

