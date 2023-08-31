The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, has reiterated the commitment and determination to eliminate illegal mining with effective collaboration of security agencies.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, made this declaration during the graduation ceremony and presentation of starter packs to the graduands of third batch jewelry-making training, organized by the Ministry, in conjunction with the World Bank Assisted Mindiver Project.

Alake stated that the menace of illegal mining that has eroded and deprived the country of substantial revenue will be nipped in the bud under the political will and firmness of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

While hinting at strategic measures that will be deployed, including effective collaboration with the security agencies, the Hon. Minister strongly affirmed that it will no longer be business as usual, barring the identity of whoever is involved in this economic crime.

Speaking on the capacity building programme for 30 trainees on Jewelry Making and Design, conceived under the ongoing minerals sector support for the economic diversification project of the Ministry, the Minister stated that Nigerians have no business going abroad to buy jewelry in view of her large potential to contribute immensely to jewelry-making global market.

He said: ”The solid minerals sector is now the focal point of generating revenue for the country; it is now the next petroleum of Nigeria.”

He said: ”It is a known fact that Nigeria, with its large population, has a huge potential for jewelry, and it is imperative to create a local jewelry industry that would substantially meet local demand for jewelry products, increase import substitution, create jobs and boost the export value of Nigeria’s gemstones and jewelry”.

To this end, Mr Alake congratulated the 30 graduands for completing the Master Training Programme successfully, stressing,” It is my belief that the Jewellery industry, when fully harnessed, could contribute significantly to national economic growth by creating massive job opportunities.”

Speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Mary Ogbe, represented by the Director, Human Resource Management Dept. in the Ministry, Mohammed Suleiman mini, commended the Hon. Minister for his most valuable support enabling the completion of the empowerment project within his short time in the ministry.

Earlier, the Project Coordinator (Mindiver) was enthused that the Ministry in the mining sector prioritized the policy on value additional, stressing jewelry making is part of the strategies for implementing the downstream value additional policy.