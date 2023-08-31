Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has disclosed that agreement is in place with Governors of Lagos and Ogun; Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Dapo Abiodun respectively to light up Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The governor disclosed this on Thursday when he received the new Minister of Works, David Umahi, who is on working visit to the state, in Ibadan, the state capital.

Makinde, while welcoming the Minister to the state, described his portfolio as one of the appointments President Bola Ahmed Tinubu got right due to the antecedents of the immediate past Governor of Ebonyi State.

The Governor, who appreciated the Federal Ministry of Works for support and projects done in the state, reeled out both completed and ongoing road projects by the state, including the “34.85 km Oyo-Iseyin Road, a federal road reconstructed by our administration which will be commissioned on 15 September, 2023.”

“We also talked about the 76.67 km Ogbomoso-Iseyin-Fapote Road which is a new road being constructed by our administration and the 35.53 km Ibadan-Iwo-Osogbo Road which we are reconstructing. And ongoing federal road projects: Ibadan-Oyo; Ibadan-Ife/Ilesha; and Ibadan-Abeokuta.”

Speaking further, Governor Makinde stated that agreement is in place between himself and his Lagos and Ogun States counterparts to light up the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

He said, “There is one project which if I fail to mention to the Honourable minister now, I think I’ll be doing a disservice to my other colleagues.

“Myself, Governor of Ogun State and Governor of Lagos State, we agreed that we should light up Lagos-Ibadan. From Lagos, all the way to here. Yes, the big portion of it is in Ogun State, but that is the busiest corridor in the entire corridor. Lagos-Ibadan, I don’t know of any other road that is… So, we’re supposed to meet very soon. In a matter of days, to actually get that project going because we feel if people can reach Lagos, Ibadan to Lagos any time of day or night. Then, it’s great, the economy within this axis.”

While responding, Umahi urged Makinde, together with two other governors, to explore possible areas of collaboration with the federal government to provide streetlights and improve security on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

