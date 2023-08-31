President Bola Tinubu on Thursday said that the latest coup in Gabon has confirmed his fears over the ouster of the democratic order in Niger Republic but has affirmed that all diplomatic options will be exhausted before any last resort of military intervention in Nigeria’s northern neighbor.

Receiving the Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs, led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, at the presidential villa in Abuja, he insisted that any forceful removal of a democratic government remains “wholly unacceptable.”

According to a statement issued by Ajuri Ngelale, special adviser to the President (media & publicity), Tinubu noted that the alternative of kinetic intervention in Niger Republic had not been jettisoned.

He said: “I must thank you for your several visits to Niger Republic, Your Eminence, but you will still have to go back. My fear has been confirmed in Gabon that copycats will start doing the same thing until it is stopped.

“We are neighbours with Niger Republic, and what has joined Nigerians together with their great people cannot be broken. Nobody is interested in a war. We have seen the devastation in Ukraine and Sudan. But, if we don’t wield the big stick, we will all suffer the consequences together.”

President Tinubu noted that Nigeria, under General Abdulsalami Abubakar, instituted a nine-month transition programme in 1998, and it proved very successful, leading the country into a new era of democratic governance.

He, therefore, saw no reason why such cannot be replicated in Niger, if Niger’s military authorities are sincere.

The president added: “Your Eminence, please don’t get tired, you will still go back there. The soldiers’ action is unacceptable. The earlier they make positive adjustments, the quicker we will dial back the sanctions to alleviate the sufferings we are seeing in Niger.”

On the hardship faced by many Nigerians post-fuel subsidy removal, the President assured that all ongoing reforms will liberate and reposition the economy, which will benefit the majority of the population in terms of opportunities, infrastructure, healthcare, and education.

He said, “Nigeria is headed for a promise. Our diversity will turn into prosperity, not adversity. We will build a country that our children will be proud of,” the President assured. The President told the delegation that the Federal Government had opened talks with State Governments to provide land for the proper sustenance of animals with a view to developing pan-national animal husbandry and agro-allied production and processing facilities for mass export, job creation, and revenue generation.

“If Nigeria is still looking for vaccines for basic health issues, if infant and maternal mortality is rampant, then we should examine ourselves. I will commit to consulting with other leaders, like the NSCIA, and we will meet the needs of our people.”





Also speaking at the meeting, Vice President Kashim Shettima said the President had budgeted N50 billion to support the ongoing rebuilding of lives and property in the North West and North East, and with a new focus on dialogue to address security challenges.

On his part, the Sultan of Sokoto pledged “one hundred per cent loyalty” to the President, affirming that a leader can only reach a position by the will of God and not man.

The royal father assured the President that the NSCIA would be available to advise and support President Tinubu to realize his dream for the country, adding that “God will hold all leaders to account, in justice and fairness.”

He advised that the distribution of palliatives across the country should be monitored and augmented where it fails to reach some of the people who remain in dire need, adding: “I honestly believe we will come out of the challenges stronger.”

