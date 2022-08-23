FG, USA seal agreement to repatriate $23m looted assets to Nigeria
The Federal Government of Nigeria and the United States of America, on Tuesday, signed an agreement for the repatriation of the sum of $23 million in assets looted by past leaders of the country.
While the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN), signed the agreement on behalf of the Federal Government, the United States of America (USA) Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb Mary Beth Leonard, signed for the government of the United States.
Speaking shortly before signing the agreement, the AGF said since 2016, his ministry, the United Kingdom National Crime Agency (UK NCA), and the United States Department of Justice (USDOJ) have been working closely with the legal representatives of the Federal Government to finalize litigations related to the Abacha linked assets.
