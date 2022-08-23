Court convicts man for destroying PDP billboard in Benue

A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Makurdi has sentenced a 30-year-old man, Ternenge Peter to one month community service for destroying billboard belonging to the ruling Peoples Democratic (PDP) in the state.

Peter was arrested on Monday by the police at Wurukum round about in Makurdi for destroying billboard.

He was however arraigned in court on Tuesday morning by the prosecuting police officer, Inspector Kuegh Abugh.

The prosecutor told the court that the Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr Bemgba Iortyom, in company of the Chairman, Task Force on Illegal Motor Parks, Bobby Uper, had arrested the convict and took him to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Makurdi, while destroying PDP campaign billboard at Wurukum Roundabout.

The Prosecutor stated that when the suspect now convict saw some youths coming to the scene of the crime, he started running but was arrested.

The man pleaded guilty to the charge and explained that he committed the offence under the influence of alcohol after being instructed by an official of the All Progressives Congress (APC), of which he did not mention the name.

He begged the court to forgive him, saying his wife left him with a two-year-old baby girl to cater for.

The trial Magistrate Mrs Kardoon Gbasha sentenced him to one month community service which in default he will go to jail for two months.

The Magistrate stated that the community service will be carried out at the Court premises for 30 working days from 9am to 2pm each day.

The Magistrate warned youths in the state to desist from the habit of alcoholism and mischief and engage themselves in useful ventures to secure their future.

