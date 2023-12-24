The Ekiti Association in Houston, United States of America has awarded scholarships to secondary school students across the 16 Local Government Areas of Ekiti state.

The association made up of indigenes of Ekiti state living in Houston said the gesture was aimed at contributing to the development of the education system and giving back to their home state.

Speaking during the presentation of the cheque of N50,000 scholarship award to the benefitting students in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, the president of the association, Pastor Bolu Alabi explained that the 32 beneficiaries were selected based on their performance at the last junior school external examination.

He noted that the association planned to sustain the award and make it an annual event for more students and schools to benefit from the efforts of the Ekiti indigenes towards encouraging healthy rivalry and academic excellence.

While commending the giant strides of the state governor, Biodun Oyebanji since his assumption into office over a year ago, Alabi promised the association’s readiness to partner the government across major sectors for the overall development of the state.

Alabi said, “ This maiden edition is to kick start what we believe will eventually become an annual award that will cover all the secondary schools in the state.

“We have already met with the Vice Chancellor of the two state owned universities in the state and have offered academic endowments to the two state universities ; there are plans by the association to be impactful in other sectors like healthcare , industries , science and technology.

“We have seen the wonderful work of the governor and as an association we want to be part of the good things happening in the state; that is why we are giving prizes to students in 32 secondary schools spread across the local government areas.

He advised the students to remain committed to their studies, adding that, “ you got the prizes of today through hard work and diligence , remain committed to diligence as there is no long lasting shortcut to excellence in life.”

The trio Ogoga of Ikere-Ekiti, Oba Adejimi Adu ; Onisan of Isan-Ekiti, Oba Ayodele Adejuwon and the Olora of Ora-Ekiti , Oba Ojo Daramola commended the association for the gesture, advising the students to justify the investment on them by being committed to their studies.

