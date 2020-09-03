We will collaborate with Nutrition Society of Nigeria to end malnutrition — Anambra govt

THE Anambra State Commissioner for Health, Dr Vincent Okpala, has inaugurated the State’s chapter of Nutrition Society of Nigeria (NSN) with an assurance that the State government will collaborate with them to end malnutrition in the state.

The inauguration which was held at the ministry’s Conference Hall, Awka, had as theme: ‘Nutrition, Sustainable Development Goals and Universal Coverage in Times of COVID-19 Pandemic’.

Dr Okpala said that nutrition is one of the key indices for measuring health and as such the state was privileged to have the activity take place in the state.

He stated: “One of the key things whenever nutrition is mentioned is that people do think about children under the age of five but nutrition is not all about children of that category.

“The society is very caring for young ones and we want them to be well-nourished because we understand that if we meet with these indices, it has a good socio-economic stability for the society.

“If we do not address nutrition in children very well, it has a lot of implications in future because children will end up not achieving their potential when they grow up.”

National president NSN, Nigeria, Dr Bartholomew Brai, urged the new team to work within the ambit of the constitution of the association and to carry all members along.

National secretary of the association, Mr Chiaka Nkwoala, who performed the inauguration on behalf of the president, commended the state government for creating an enabling environment for the association and for assuring them of fruitful collaboration and support.

Chairman, Nutrition Society of Nigeria, Anambra State chapter, Dr Justina Okoli, said that the current prevailing health challenges occasioned by occurring Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), ignorance, poverty, poor feeding and a lack of basic healthcare necessitated nutrition experts coming together in the state.

Members of the new executive are Anambra State Nutrition Officer, Mrs Uzoamaka Erike, rector Anambra State Polytechnic, Dr Nneka Mefor; Mrs Blessing Nomeh, Dr Ngozi Eme, Dr Ngozi Okoye, Dr Ethel Onuorah, Mrs Chinwe Okafor and Mrs Ifeyinwa Ibekwe.

