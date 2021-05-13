Anambra govt, Keystone Bank to build 10,000-capacity ultra-modern market in Awka

Anambra State government on Thursday has concluded plans to build a 10,000-capacity ultramodern international market in Isiagu community in Awka South Local Government Area of the state.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the project, which is a Public-Private Partnership (PPP), driven by Anambra State Government, JC Michaels Limited in partnership with the Keystone Bank PLC, is billed to provide modern facilities.

In his remarks at the occasion, held at Gulden Tulip Hotel Agulu in Anocha Local Government Area of the state, the state governor, Willie Obiano, represented by Secretary to the State Government, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu, hinted that it was part of his administration’s 50 years developmental plan tagged vision 2070, geared towards making the state a hub for an economic and socially stable society.

The governor called for more investors into the state, stressing that his administration had provided the enabling environment for all Investors indigenes and non-indigenes, to thrive in their economic and social engagement.

Also speaking, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Anambra JC Michaels, Chief Jude Amuzie represented by Mr. Ikechukwu Ibeto, explained that the project was signed in 2017, adding that when completed, it would have 10,000 modern lockup shops, car parks, schools, banks, administrative buildings, pedestrian crossover, and toilet facilities, among others.

The traditional ruler of Umueri Community, Igwe Ben. Emeka, on his part, urged the developers and the government to ensure that enough parking space and other facilities capable of instilling orderliness and discipline to traders and customers were provided in the market.

In their separate speech, the State Commissioner for Trade and Commerce, Honourable Uche Okafor, and the Managing Director of Anambra State Investment Promotion Protection Agency (ANSIPPA), Hon. Jide Ikeakor, posited that the markets would boost economic activities in the South East region, and called for understanding between the Investors and the host community for speedy actualisation of the project.

