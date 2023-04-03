Collins Nnabuife – Abuja

The Federal Government is set to launch the Digital Postcode system in Nigeria in June 2023.

The Postmaster General of the Federation/CEO, Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) Adeyemi Sunday Adepoju made this known at the end of a Two Day Workshop/ Retreat on the Digital Postcode System in collaboration with the National Population Commission (NPC) National Space Research and Development Agency, Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation other partners held recently in Keffi, Nasarawa.

According to him, the digitalisation of the postcode system would enhance efficient mail delivery, facilitate security agencies’ response to emergencies, which according to him, reduce banditry, kidnapping, and internet scams, and provide an effective health care delivery system, adequate revenue and tax collections and utility bills distribution.

The PMG also said the digital postcode would boost Nigeria’s economy and help reduce insecurity.

He further stated that implementing digital postcodes would enhance the smooth issuance of driver’s licenses, National Identity Management number, international passport, banking services and other address verification services.

“With the determination and dedication of NIPOST and the technical partners in fast-tracking and actualising, the program will make a mark in Nigerian history.

“With our process of enhancing the postcode leveraging on technology, we draw up entities to ensure every part of the country is effectively captured, using a systematic framework of alpha-numeric characters from State, Local Government Areas, Postcode Districts, Postcode Areas and Postcode Units,” he added.

