FG to inaugurate governing councils of new 8 Polytechnics, 6 Colleges, NSSEC Board

By Clement Idoko - Abuja
Adamu Adamu, Minister of Education

The Federal Government is to inaugurate the Governing Councils of new Federal Polytechnics and Colleges of Education, as well as the Board of the National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC), on the 18th and 20th of January, 2022, respectively.

A statement conveying this on Sunday in Abuja by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Mr Ben Bem Goong, said Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, would the board and councils to strengthen governance and administration in the institutions and render their performance more responsive to the expectations of the present Administration.

According to him, the chairmen and members of the Governing Councils/Board were to present copies of their Curriculum Vitae and personal identification at 9.00 am, on each day, at the venue of the inauguration for accreditation.

The new polytechnics are: Federal Polytechnic, Ayede, Oyo State; Federal Polytechnic, Ohodo, Enugu State;
Federal Polytechnic, Shendan, Plateau State; Federal Polytechnic Ugep, Cross River State; Federal Polytechnic, Monguno, Borno State; Federal Polytechnic, Wannue, Benue State; Federal Polytechnic, Daura, Katsina State and Federal Polytechnic Kaltungo, Gombe State.

Goong also listed the new Colleges of Education to include, Federal College of Education, Gidan Madi, Sokoto State;
Federal College of Education, Jamaare, Bauchi State; Federal College of Education, Odugbo, Benue State;
Federal College of Education, Isu, Ebonyi State; Federal College of Education, Iwo, Osun State and Federal College of education, Ekiadolor, Edo State.

